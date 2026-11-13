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Location Isn’t Enough: 7 Questions to Ask Before Signing a Cannabis Lease
By Mitchel C. Chargo, Esq.,10 days ago
A property can look perfect and still be unusable. For cannabis operators, a good address is only the beginning. A property also has to work from licensing, zoning, infrastructure, financing, insurance, and operational standpoints. Those questions must be answered before significant capital is committed, not after a lease is signed and construction begins.