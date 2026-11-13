undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Newsom’s office tells JNS California governor is reviewing federal education tax-credit program
By Aaron Bandler,10 days ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, is reviewing whether to opt the state into the federal government’s education tax credit program. The program, which is part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act passed last year, allows taxpayers to receive a tax credit up to $1,700 for donating to eligible charities that provide K-12 scholarships. Married couples filing jointly can receive a credit up to $3,400. States have until Jan. 1 to join the program for next year.