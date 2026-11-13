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Firefighters Respond to Fire at Historic High-Rise Building in Downtown Cleveland
By Tribune Content Agency,10 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Construction crews renovating the Rockefeller Building in downtown Cleveland accidentally started a fire on the sixth floor of the historic building, officials said. The fire broke out about 1 p.m. at the 17-story building, where crews were working on asbestos removal and other renovations to turn...
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