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Scientists Discover a Way to Make Damaged Heart Cells Start Growing Again
By FitFound Me,9 days ago
A heart attack can leave damage that lasts a lifetime, destroying muscle cells the human body struggles to replace. But scientists have now developed an experimental treatment that could change how doctors approach heart damage by encouraging the heart to repair some of the tissue it has lost. In tests involving mice, the treatment helped reactivate dormant processes inside heart muscle cells, allowing them to divide and potentially contribute to tissue repair.