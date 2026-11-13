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A pardoned January 6 rioter saw a cat costume at a cat convention and decided it was an LGBTQ+ conspiracy
By Jacob Ogles,10 days ago
Pardoned January 6 rioter Jacob Lang posted videos online of himself confronting people at a convention he claimed promoted furry sex to children. The only problem? It was actually just a convention for cat lovers. Lang, a right-wing social media provocateur and failed U.S. Senate candidate in Florida, has posted...