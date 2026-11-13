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Cooler and Dry Start to the Weekend Followed By Soggy Conditions to Top Off the Weekend
By Caitlin Lawrence,10 days ago
Expect high pressure to dominate the region on Friday through Saturday afternoon. Dry and cooler conditions will persist along with light winds during this timeframe. On Saturday evening, a weak cold front will pass through the region along with some minor moisture from the Gulf that will provide some weak scattered showers and thunderstorms that will last through Sunday morning.