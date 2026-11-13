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Art in Motion: Exploring Frederick’s Arts & Entertainment District
4 days ago
At the end of September, Frederick, Maryland, provided an inspiring setting for the one-day state A&E Convening, bringing together arts leaders and coordinators to explore how arts and culture can shape vibrant, connected communities. Representing Western Maryland, Oakland and Grantsville A&E Coordinators Emily Elmlinger and Maureen Sheaffer, along with Garrett County Arts Council Executive Director Kathy Beachler, attended the event. Elmlinger and Beachler were also part of a small group who presented at the event, sharing insights into fundraising strategies and the challenges of securing the significant financial resources needed to sustain arts and entertainment programs in rural communities.