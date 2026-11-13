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Middletown withdraws petition – will not play for Section 9 championship game
By Justin Rodriguez,10 days ago
GOSHEN – The members of the Middletown School District who were present at today’s court hearing to determine if the Middletown High School football team was going to be able to play in the Section 9 Class AA championship game withdrew their petition after learning that the judge was going to rule against the district. The withdrawal ends Middletown’s attempt to overturn a previous decision that forced the undefeated Middies football team to forfeit its Section 9 Class AA semifinal victory over Valley Central because of an ineligible player, and ends the team’s season.
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