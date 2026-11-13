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LIVE UPDATES: FAA lifts nationwide ground stop on flights that halted travel across the US
By News 12 Staff,10 days ago
LGA and JFK posted that although the FAA's nationwide ground stop has been lifted, travelers should continue to expect delays and cancellations as airlines work to recover operations. They encourage travelers to check with airlines for the latest information. [twitter]https://twitter.com/LGAairport/status/2121419418441851092[/twitter]. [twitter]https://twitter.com/JFKairport/status/2121419336279544162[/twitter]. 8:50 PM. Sec. Duffy says getting planes back in...