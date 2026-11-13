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DC Fans Officially Fight Back and Demand James Gunn’s Return
By Rob London,10 days ago
The fallout from the shocking news of James Gunn and Peter Safran's departure from DC Studios continues. The duo were brought in to shape the DC cinematic universe into a franchise capable of challenging Disney's MCU for box office supremacy, but they've been dismissed four years after coming in by new management at the newly merged Warner Bros.-Paramount-Skydance entity. However, DC fans are already voicing their objection to the changes with a new petition on Change.org.