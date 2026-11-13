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Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigating vehicle break-ins, stolen BMW in Fishersville
By Olivia Williams,10 days ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple reports of vehicle break-ins and a stolen vehicle in the Emerald Hills subdivision in Fishersville. According to a media release issued Friday, Nov. 13, the larcenies happened overnight Thursday, Nov. 12. A 2016 white BMW X3 was...