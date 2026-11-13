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Magic: The Gathering’s Planeswalker Animated Series Is Coming in 2027 – Finally
By Kate Sánchez,10 days ago
It’s called Planeswalker. Magic: The Gathering’s Netflix animated series has long been in the works, and many have wondered whether it would die on Netflix’s cutting room floor. But at MagicCon Atlanta 2026, we finally got new information about the upcoming series: a name and a wide-open release date. The upcoming Netflix series is titled Planeswalker, and it will release in 2027.