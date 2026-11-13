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North San Antonio Modernist Mansion Hits Market for $3.2 Million by the Greenbelt
By Javi Gonzalez,10 days ago
A sprawling modernist mansion in North San Antonio has hit the market for $3.2 million, offering nearly an acre of land that backs directly onto a greenbelt. The 5,977-square-foot home, built in 2003, pairs contemporary architecture with direct access to the kind of untouched natural scenery that's increasingly rare this close to the city.
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