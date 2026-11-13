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Manitou Cog Railway Attack Trial Pushed to March After Late Evidence Dump
By Curtis Pinckney,10 days ago
A judge has delayed the trial of a 51-year-old man accused of punching a Cog Railway parking attendant and leaving him critically injured, setting a new date of March 15, 2027. The postponement followed a late prosecution medical report that gave the defense too little time to respond, according to the account below. Randy Blevins is charged with second-degree assault with a sentence enhancer because the 66-year-old worker was seriously hurt. Blevins has remained free on bond since the day after the August 2025 confrontation in Manitou Springs.
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