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All-female Kurdish force in Syria to join Interior Ministry
By Amjad Kurdo,10 days ago
Editor's note: this story was translated from the original VOA Kurdish article. The Women’s Protection Units (YPJ) has announced that Syria’s Ministry of Interior has agreed to integrate two special battalions of the all-female Kurdish force. The announcement comes after months of negotiations between Syrian government officials and Kurdish leaders over the future of the force, following an agreement to integrate northeast Syria into state institutions.