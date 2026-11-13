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James Island Clears 101 Double Utility Poles, Councilwoman Pushes for New Rules
By Adrian Haywood,10 days ago
More than 100 double wood utility poles have come down across James Island in just five weeks, part of a push by a Charleston city councilwoman to clear out the eyesores and safety hazards that pile up when old poles are left standing next to their replacements. Dominion Energy removed 101 of them during the stretch, but another 196 are still stuck in limbo, waiting on telecommunications companies to move their equipment before crews can finish the job.
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