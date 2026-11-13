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Groundbreaking set for ArcelorMittal Building Solutions' $57 million North American headquarters in Macon
8 days ago
A European building materials company will break ground next Thursday in Macon for their North American headquarters, which is set to initially bring up to 70 jobs. ArcelorMittal Building Solutions announced in June that they plans to build their $57 million North American headquarters and manufacturing plant in Macon-Bibb on Thursday, according to a news release.
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