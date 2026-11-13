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St. Joseph seeks nonprofit proposals to operate Bartlett Center
By TaMya Bracy,10 days ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KQTV) -- The City of St. Joseph is seeking proposals from qualified nonprofit organizations interested in leasing and operating the Bartlett Center. The city's primary goal is to ensure families continue to have access to quality child care services in the community. It also hopes to encourage innovative and collaborative uses of the facility that provide additional benefits to residents.