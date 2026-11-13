undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
IUC hearings for Scott County natural gas plant begin Nov. 17
By Business Record Staff,10 days ago
Central Iowa Power Cooperative has proposed building a 240-megawatt natural gas-fired simple-cycle combustion turbine, known as the Hickory Grove Generating Station, in Scott County, according to a news release. The company filed its application for a generating certificate with the Iowa Utilities Commission in May. The IUC will begin evidentiary hearings at 9 a.m. on Nov. 17 at DoubleTree by Hilton, 111 E. Second St. in Davenport, and will continue daily until all witnesses and testimony have been presented. The IUC has also created a webpage detailing what to expect at contested case hearings and providing links to overviews of upcoming proceedings. More information and a link to the livestream are available on the IUC hearing and meeting calendar.