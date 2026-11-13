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No. 1 Nebraska Sweeps No. 25 Illinois 3-0 Behind Teraya Sigler's 13 Kills, Clinches Outright Big Ten Title
10 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. — No. 1 Nebraska continued its undefeated 2026 women's college volleyball season Thursday night, November 12, sweeping No. 25 Illinois 3-0 (25-23, 25-20, 25-12) at the Bob Devaney Sports Center to clinch the outright Big Ten regular-season championship. Sophomore outside hitter Teraya Sigler led the Huskers with...