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MDOT PSA | Legislation would keep snowplows on the road
By WebStaff,9 days ago
A bill introduced in Congress by U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, the Protecting Lifesaving Operations during Winter Storms Act (PLOWS Act), would exempt snowplows used by state and local government agencies from federal diesel emission regulations as other emergency vehicles are. The County Road Association of Michigan (CRA) highlighted the issue because of the frequency of emission regulation devices malfunctioning and causing snowplows to slow to a crawl, creating dangerous conditions on the roads.