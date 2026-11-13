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Katie Holmes, Uma Thurman, and Naomi Watts Celebrate Zimmermann’s Cruise 2027 Collection!
By Elizabeth Kurpis,10 days ago
There are few places in New York that know how to throw a fashion party quite like Indochine. Don’t take my word for it, take history’s. On Wednesday evening, the legendary downtown hotspot played host to a glamorous gathering as sisters Nicky and Simone Zimmermann celebrated Zimmermann’s Cruise 2027 ready-to-wear collection, The Clash, with an intimate, star-studded dinner.