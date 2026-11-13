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DNR PSA | DNR and TNC Protect 10,000 Acres in Keweenaw County for Public Access
By Staff mediaBrew,10 days ago
Contacts: Doug Rich (DNR), 906-353-6651 or Sandra Svoboda (TNC), 313-574-0645. DNR, TNC protect public access to 10,000 acres in Keweenaw County. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has acquired nearly 10,000 acres of forests, wetlands and culturally significant land through the recent purchase of property previously held by The Nature Conservancy in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.