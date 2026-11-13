undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mary Neubauer selected as interim executive director of NAMI Iowa
By Business Record Staff,10 days ago
NAMI Iowa has appointed longtime mental health advocate Mary Neubauer of Clive as its interim executive director. Neubauer, who retired in June 2025 after a career in communications that included 26 years as spokesperson for the Iowa Lottery, previously served six years on the NAMI Iowa Board of Directors, including one year as president. She and her husband, Larry Loss, have advocated for improvements in mental health care since their 18-year-old son, Sergei, died by suicide in 2017. “NAMI Iowa offers understanding to anyone concerned about mental health and the treatment of mental illness,” Neubauer said in a prepared statement. “That work is vital to building toward a world where those affected by mental illness can experience hope, recovery and wellness.” Neubauer succeeds Ryan Crane, who had led the organization since 2023. The NAMI Iowa board plans to conduct a comprehensive search for a permanent executive director in the coming months.