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Daily Media: A New CEO at Hugo Boss, Masthead Change at The Gentlewoman, WME Fashion Gets A New Head, Promotions at SHADOW
By Eddie Roche,9 days ago
Will Ward is now Head of WME Fashion, overseeing IMG Models, The Wall Group and Art + Commerce, while continuing to lead WME’s Brand Partnerships division. Justin Boxford is now CEO at Capri Holdings. John Idol is retiring from the company. Penny Martin, the founding editor-in-chief of The Gentlewoman,...