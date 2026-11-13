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A&M sends 3 runners to NCAA Cross Country Championships
By Rachel Spurgeon,10 days ago
After finishing eighth and 15th at the Southeastern Conference Championship at the Gans Cross Country course in Columbia, Missouri, Texas A&M cross country looked to continue their success at the NCAA South Central Regional at the Watts Cross Country course back home in College Station. The Aggies did just that with the No. 4 A&M men finishing in fourth, the No. 5 A&M women finishing in fifth and three tickets punched to the NCAA Cross Country Championships.