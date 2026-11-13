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The Wellness Questionnaire With Luh Sukesni, Director of Spa at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach
9 days ago
With a career spanning some of Bali and Malaysia’s leading hospitality properties, Luh Sukesni has developed extensive experience in spa management, wellness programming, and luxury guest services. As director of spa at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach, she oversees the spa experience at Sava Spa, bringing together operational expertise, team leadership, and a deep appreciation for Balinese wellness traditions. Her approach is rooted in the belief that wellness extends beyond relaxation to encompass balance in body, mind, and soul. “My vision is to position Sava Spa as a distinctive wellness destination where innovation meets authentic Balinese hospitality,” says Sukesni. “I aim to expand holistic wellness experiences, strengthen wellness integration across the hotel, and continuously develop our people—making wellness not just a hotel facility, but an essential and memorable part of every guest’s journey.” Here, she shares her perspective on wellness, the role of cultural traditions in shaping wellbeing, and the practices that inform her own approach to health.