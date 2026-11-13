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GALLERY: NCAA Division I Cross Country South Central Regional
By Rocio Salgado,10 days ago
Texas A&M hosted the NCAA Division I Cross Country South Central Regional at Watts Cross Country Course on Nov. 13, 2026. The Aggie women finished in fifth place in the Women’s 6k, including a fifth place finish by Debora Cherono that qualified her for the NCAA Championships. The Aggie men finished in fourth place overall in the Men’s 10k, with third and eighth place finishes by Michael Moiben and Jack Johnston respectively that ensured their qualification for the NCAA Championships as well. Up next, the Aggies will travel to Terre Haute, Indiana, for the NCAA Championships on Saturday, Nov. 21.