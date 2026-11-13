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Chopard Celebrates Its L’Heure du Diamant Collection with City Country Beach
By The Daily Front Row,5 days ago
To celebrate Chopard’s L’Heure du Diamant collection, City Country Beach co-founders Lizzi Bickford Meadow and Jaimee Marano Lunderborg invited an intimate group of VIPs to The Core Club in New York City for a private viewing and luncheon. For one afternoon, the sprawling private Midtown club felt like a jewel box, filled with some of the world’s most important timepieces and iconic jewels.