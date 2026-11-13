undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
‘As much as we would love to be perfect all the time, that isn’t realistic’
By Kynlee Joyner,10 days ago
Conference play is nearing its end, and all eyes are on No. 21 Texas A&M volleyball as it tries to crawl out of the 0-3 hole it has put itself in late in the season. Following a national-championship rematch against then-No. 4 Kentucky on Oct. 25, the 12th Man was filled with hope as it watched A&M repeat its 2025 masterclass performance with a sweep of the top-10 opponent.