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European Shoppers Want Grocery Technology That Makes Shopping Easier, Not Just Smarter
4 days ago
For grocery retailers, keeping pace with retail technology means understanding which investments will actually deliver the greatest value for their shoppers. Shoppers surveyed say they favour grocery retailers that help them save time, save money and stay in control. New IGD research commissioned by Instacart, drawing on 5,000 shoppers, 40 accompanied shopping trips and retailer interviews across the UK, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, shows where to start.