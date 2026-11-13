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When It Comes to Pointe Shoes This Nutcracker Season, Have a Plan
By Sierra Hitchcock,9 days ago
Nutcracker season brings not only magic but long rehearsals, back-to-back performances, and hours dancing on pointe. With pointe shoes being in greater demand this time of year, along with longer wait times and unpredictable supply-chain disruptions, smart planning can help you stay on top of Nutcracker needs. Here are some tips from the experts.