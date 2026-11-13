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Cincinnati Type & Print Museum Moves to Bigger Space, Plans Dickens Holiday Open House
By Hazel Ramirez,10 days ago
The Cincinnati Type & Print Museum has traded its longtime Lower Price Hill home for a larger facility off Central Parkway, a move that founder and director Gary Walton says will roughly triple how many people the museum can train at once. The museum, which spent nearly a decade in Lower Price Hill, now sits about an 11-minute drive from the University of Cincinnati's main campus, and leaders say the added space will let it expand both its historic collection and its workforce-training mission.