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Texas vs. LSU: Playoff Stakes and Arch Manning's Future
9 days ago
Segment Spotlight: Quick Hits From Outspoken With Dan Sileo. Texas-LSU Brings Major Playoff Pressure Without Being a True Elimination Game. Texas-LSU is a significant matchup, but it should not necessarily be considered an elimination game. LSU enters as the favorite, despite questions about why the team is ranked and what it has accomplished. LSU may lack great wins, but it is clearly a talented team that should not be dismissed.