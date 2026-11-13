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Urban South & Perlis Reunite for 3rd Annual Mardi Gras Pils Release
By Urban South Brewery,4 days ago
Urban South Brewery has announced the return of Mardi Gras Pils, a limited-edition American Pilsner created in partnership with iconic New Orleans clothing brand Perlis. Returning in early November ahead of the 2027 Carnival season, the seasonal release marks the third consecutive year of collaboration between the two local brands, bringing together New Orleans’ brewing traditions and signature Mardi Gras style.Since its debut, Mardi Gras Pils has become a seasonal favorite, combining Urban South’s crisp, refreshing American Pilsner with Perlis’ longstanding connection to New Orleans culture and Carnival traditions. This year’s early release gives locals and visitors an opportunity to enjoy the collaboration ahead of the Carnival season, which begins in January.