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10 Barrel, Widmer Bros., Hop Valley Named Official Craft Beer Partners of the Portland Trail Blazers
By Tilray Brands,7 days ago
10 Barrel Brewing, Widmer Brothers Brewing, and Hop Valley Brewing, subsidiaries of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY), today announced an expanded partnership with the Portland Trail Blazers, naming the Oregon craft brands the team’s Official Craft Beer Partners and 10 Barrel the first Official Canned Cocktail Partner in Trail Blazers history.