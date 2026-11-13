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Fontana Unified Students Code Their Way to Competing on World Stage
By Community News,10 days ago
Fifteen Fontana Unified School District students will take their coding and problem-solving skills to the international stage from Dec. 8-10, when six elementary and middle school robotics teams will compete at the World Robot Olympiad in Puerto Rico. WRO is a global science, technology, engineering, and mathematics competition for students...
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