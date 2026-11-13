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Fairfax County police encrypted radios, but activity remains trackable online
By Scott Taylor,10 days ago
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Could a new police transparency tool also give criminals a way to monitor law enforcement? That's the question the 7News I-Team raised after the Fairfax County Police Department unveiled three new online dashboards allowing the public to follow police responses to 911 calls, helicopter deployments and drone activity across the county.
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