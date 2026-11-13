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How Buster Posey, Giants plan to attack pitching problem ahead of 2027 season
By Alex Pavlovic, Giants Insider,10 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO -- Throughout a difficult September, Giants officials tried to focus on the silver linings of their situation. The main one came on the pitching side, where the rule down the stretch basically became that if you had a working arm and could potentially be in the mix for 2027, you were going to get some innings.