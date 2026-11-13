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Free telehealth counseling to help Missouri farmers manage stress
By KTTN News,10 days ago
Missouri farmers experiencing stress can receive mental health counseling through a free telehealth service. The Missouri Department of Agriculture identifies several potential warning signs of declining mental health among farmers, including changes in daily routines, reduced care of livestock, more frequent illnesses, an increase in farm accidents, and deteriorating farm conditions.