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Free Black-owned business directory maps more than 300 local shops in Charlotte
By Taylor Jennings-Brown,9 days ago
Every day, Marcus Looney updates a map he built to steer Charlotteans toward Black-owned businesses. Looney, 37, created Charlotte Black Gold, a free Google Maps guide to 337 Black-owned businesses across the city, from restaurants and lounges to perfume makers and art studios. He checks every listing’s ownership himself before it goes on the map.
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