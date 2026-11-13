undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Sculpture Magazine | Review of “Phyllis Green: Of My Own Making” at LMU’s Laband Art Gallery
10 days ago
The publication reviewed “Phyllis Green: Of My Own Making” at LMU’s Laband Art Gallery, a 15-year retrospective exhibit by Los Angeles-based artist, Phyllis Green. The show includes more than 25 insightful and witty sculptural and performative objects that interact with the body and its environs. “Her freeform, idiosyncratic sculptures also question what art-making is and deal with a particular way of looking at the world. She sees herself as an outsider making work that engages at a slant with the current dialogue around issues of identity,” writes author Kay Whitney.