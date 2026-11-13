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NBC News | Victims’ Families Lash Out at Gavin Newsom After Mass Commutation of ‘Monsters’ on Death Row in California
10 days ago
Stanley Goldman, professor at LMU Loyola Law School, commented on Governor Gavin Newsom’s commutation of death sentences for more than 500 inmates in California, and concern of those inmates gaining parole after a life without the possibility of parole sentence. “As a practical matter, it’s not a real problem,” Goldman said. “If the past is prelude to future, it is very unlikely someone, or masses of people, will be released despite the fact they’ve been given LWOP after they were released from death row.” Professor Laurie Levenson commented on the topic on Spectrum News 1.