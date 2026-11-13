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Spectrum News 1 | Inside the Issues: C.A. Political Path Forward; Midterms Historical Context
10 days ago
Michael Genovese, professor of political science and president of LMU’s Global Policy Institute, discussed the historical context of the midterm elections and the current state of American politics on “Inside the Issues.” On the evolution of politics in the U.S., Genovese said there’s a greater divide between parties, and that in order to move forward, “We have to finally figure out who we want to govern us, where we want to go, and how we want to get there. And until we do that, we’re going to be a divided country.”