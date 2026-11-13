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FAA lifts nationwide ground stop, Tulsa International Airport resumes operations
By Shelby Banks,10 days ago
UPDATE 7:43 PM — The Federal Aviation Administration says airplane departures can resume after the agency lifted a nationwide ground stop caused by communication problems. The Tulsa International Airport said it has resumed operations. The airport said it expects some flights to be cancelled due to a "ripple effect." Travelers are encouraged to check the status of their flights before arrival.