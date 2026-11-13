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US Says IMO Must Move Beyond NZF While Seeking Common Sense Approach
10 days ago
The United States continues to “firmly oppose” the International Maritime Organization’s Net Zero Framework (NZF), calling it a “tax on shipping.” Speaking at the IBIA (International Bunker Industry Association) Annual Conference in New York this week, Laura DiBella, Chairman of the U.S.’s Federal Maritime Commission, ahead of the upcoming critical meetings at the IMO, said the United States will work with all for a common sense approach to the challenges of decarbonization of shipping.