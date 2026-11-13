undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
White House Extends Jones Act Waiver Into 2027
10 days ago
On Friday, President Donald Trump decided to extend the long-running waiver of the Jones Act to allow foreign-crewed tankers to keep carrying energy products in U.S. domestic trade, according to Bloomberg. The renewal provides more transport options for U.S. energy traders and petroleum companies - but American domestic shipping interests say that the policy damages the health of the maritime industrial base, while doing little to help consumers with high gas and diesel prices.