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G.I. Public Schools will host Community Academy for 15 participants; five two-hour sessions offered once a month
By Carol Bryant,10 days ago
GRAND ISLAND – Grand Island Public Schools is accepting applications for its Community Academy until Dec. 11, and then 15 people will be selected to participate in the program. Mitch Roush, Director of Communications and Marketing for the school district, gave a presentation at the Nov. 12 Board of...