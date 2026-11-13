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FTC Moves to Block Covetrus Acquisition of MWI
By Sarah Rumple Mahan,9 days ago
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a lawsuit to block Covetrus from acquiring MWI Veterinary Supply for $3.5 billion. According to the agency’s complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, the transaction would merge the two largest suppliers of veterinary clinic distribution and large corporate accounts in the United States. The FTC alleges that combining the entities would eliminate head-to-head competition, which the agency characterized as an “all-out price war,” and ultimately drive up costs for clinics while decreasing service quality.