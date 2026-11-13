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WRRC Seeks Sponsors for 2027 Annual Conference
4 days ago
The WRRC Annual Conference, Water Conservation and Innovation for a Resilient Arizona, will take place April 26–27, 2027, at the University of Arizona Student Union Memorial Center in Tucson. The WRRC invites sponsorship support to help make the conference accessible to a broad audience by offsetting in-person registration costs, reducing fees for students, and providing free livestream access.